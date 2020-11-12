von Holzhausen debuts new vegan-leather Apple Watch and MacBook accessories at Apple Stores

von Holzhausen, a company from Vicki von Holzhausen (the wife of Franz, Tesla’s Chief Design executive) is reimagining leather goods by making them 100% vegan and sustainable without giving up the look and feel of premium leather. Now von Holzhausen has debuted its sharp MacBook and Apple Watch accessories at the Apple Store.

Franz and Vicki von Holzhausen shared the news on Twitter this morning. There are a total of six premium vegan-leather accessories available at Apple.

These include:

The Watch Band Pouch ($50)

The Watch Band Portfolio ($100)

The iPad Portfolio ($80)

The iPad Portfolio for 12.9″ iPad Pro ($100)

The MacBook 13″ Portfolio ($100)

The Macbook Sleeve for 13″ MacBook Pro ($60)

They’re all available now from Apple. Here’s how von Holzhausen describes its approach to sustainable leather:

At the core of the brand is our innovative approach to materials. Technik—leather is a material like no other. It captures the essence of premium leather without the negative environmental impact. We’ve reinvented leather for our future because we have one planet. Why compromise?

von Holzhausen makes a much wider range of its Technic-leather goods, check out the full collection on its website here.

