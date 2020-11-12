Usher Shows Off Newborn Daughter, Sovereign

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

New dad Usher took to Instagram to show off his beautiful baby girl, Sovereign.

“Happy 11:11 Sovereign … today was the day I thought you would arrive. You had a different plan ♎️ … #Babyknowsbest #Godsplan,” he captioned the post which featured an image of him kissing her. “Life happens when you’re making other plans.” Is the present a gift or is the present the day? Live every moment. I love what we have, and what made @boogsneffect Te amo mucho✨😌✨💖🌈🌸”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR