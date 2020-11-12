Usher Shows Off Newborn Daughter, Sovereign

New dad Usher took to Instagram to show off his beautiful baby girl, Sovereign.

“Happy 11:11 Sovereign … today was the day I thought you would arrive. You had a different plan ♎️ … #Babyknowsbest #Godsplan,” he captioned the post which featured an image of him kissing her. “Life happens when you’re making other plans.” Is the present a gift or is the present the day? Live every moment. I love what we have, and what made @boogsneffect Te amo mucho✨😌✨💖🌈🌸”

Usher shares Sovereign with his Jenn Goicoechea.

“We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond,” the singer wrote on Instagram at the time of her birth. ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ by Stevie Wonder on repeat.”

Usher is already father to Naviyd Ely, 11, and Usher V (a.k.a. Cinco), 12, who he shares with ex-wife Tameka Foster.

“Usher and Jenn are overjoyed, and so is the whole family, including Sovereign’s big brothers. Everyone is so happy and excited,” a source told PEOPLE.