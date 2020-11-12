UConn Huskies could miss season start due to coronavirus

COVID-19 cases are spreading and spiking throughout much of the country and threatening starts to college basketball seasons.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), UConn Huskies men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley may delay the tipoff of his team’s season after a player tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

NCAA basketball guidelines suggest 14-day quarantines for all Tier 1 personnel if any Tier 1 person produces a positive test. UConn has suspended men’s basketball activities for two weeks.

“Missing two weeks of practice takes weeks to recover from,” Hurley explained. “We’re very concerned about the welfare of our guys upon returning, how hard to push them in practice, do we need to adjust our nonconference schedule based on where we are at right now.”

While UConn hoped to begin its season on Nov. 25, as permitted by the NCAA, and follow that with a game two days later, contracts for those contests aren’t yet official. Instead of competing then or during the Legends Classic in the first week of December, Hurley could choose to prepare his team for the Big East opener against the St. John’s Red Storm on Dec. 11.

“We’ve got to make decisions with scheduling based on what’s in the best interest of our players and their welfare physically,” he said. “I think everything is on the table for us right now.”

As of Thursday, Hurley’s plan is to resume practices on Nov. 19 and play two games later in the month.

The Seton Hall Pirates are currently paused due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases and could miss at least their opener against the Winthrop Eagles on Nov. 25. A showdown between the Stetson Hatters and Miami Hurricanes scheduled for that same day became the first game of the season postponed because of coronavirus-related concerns on Wednesday.