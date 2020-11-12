U.S. says still confirming who will lead U.S. APEC delegation next week By

© . FILE PHOTO: U.S. Envoy For North Korea Stephen Biegun Visits South Korea
WASHINGTON () – U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will represent the United States at next week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ministerial meeting, while Washington is still confirming who will head the delegation for the Nov. 20 APEC leaders’ meeting, the senior U.S. official for the forum said on Thursday.
Senior State Department official Sandra Oudkirk told an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank that the United States was also still finalizing who from the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office will attend the virtual meetings.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.