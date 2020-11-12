U.S. says still confirming who will lead U.S. APEC delegation next week By

Senior State Department official Sandra Oudkirk told an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank that the United States was also still finalizing who from the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office will attend the virtual meetings.

WASHINGTON () – U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will represent the United States at next week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ministerial meeting, while Washington is still confirming who will head the delegation for the Nov. 20 APEC leaders’ meeting, the senior U.S. official for the forum said on Thursday.

