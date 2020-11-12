Total Member Pam Long Admits That She Lied About Cyntoia Brown-Long’s Husband Sexually Abusing Her When They Were Married

Roommates, last year we reported that Pam Long from the 90s R,amp;B group Total posted an explosive video accusing her ex-husband Jamie Long (who is now married to Cyntoia Brown Long) of sexually abusing her during their marriage. Well fast forward over a year later and Pam has just admitted that she lied about everything and asked Jaime and Cyntoia for forgiveness.

Pam Long posted a surprising video to social media completely admitting that her claims about Jamie Long sexually assaulting her while they were married were fabricated. In the brief video, she came clean about lying on Jamie—however she stopped short of explaining exactly why she made up the accusations in the first place.

In the video Pam said:

“I come before you today with deep regrets concerning a statement that I’m about to make. On October the 20th, 2019 for my show Pam’s World, I made a comment about my ex-husband Jamie Long. And that comment was that he forces himself on women, and right after that I said ‘do you remember that night?’

Basically I was telling the world that my ex-husband forced himself on me sexually, and that was a lie. Jamie I’m sorry for what it is that I have said about you. I’m sorry for the shame that I have brought to your name, to your family, to you, your wife, your mom, your sister, and those who love you.

Also to my family, my church family, to my friends, to those who love me who had no idea that this was a lie that I said concerning Jamie. I ask that you forgive me as well. Jamie I’m sorry and I know sorry does not make up for what I have said. But I ask that you will find it in your heart to forgive me for what I have done to you and your family.”

However, she wasn’t done and also added more to her apology via her caption on the video, writing:

“This is Pamela Long formerly of Total. On Oct 22, 2019 you released on your show a statement that I made from my show Pam’s world concerning my ex husband Jaime Long. On the show, I made a comment about how he forces himself on women and then I said, “Do you remember that night?” Today I regretfully recant that comment, because it was a lie. Jaime did not force himself on me sexually.

I am sorry for the pain, stress and embarrassment that I caused Jaime and his family in any way. I know that sorry does not nor can it make things better for what I have said, but I deeply apologize to the Long family. I also would like to apologize to my family, my church family, friends, those who look up to me and people on social media for the lie that I’ve told.”

As of right now, Jamie Long nor Cyntoia Brown Long have publicly responded to Pam Long’s apology video.



