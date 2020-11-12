Tiger Woods live score, results, highlights from Thursday’s Round 1 at the Masters

He may not have the best chances to win the 2020 Masters, but no other player on the greens of the Augusta National Golf Club will command as much attention as Tiger Woods.

After all, no one thought Tiger would win the 2019 Masters, yet he managed to win his fifth green jacket with a stunning performance. The question now is whether he can become the first golfer since himself in 2001-02 to win consecutive Masters tournaments, earning his record-tying sixth green jacket in the process.

That may be too much to ask of Tiger, however: Early tournaments from the 2020-21 season have seen him miss the cut at the 2020 U.S. Open and finish 72nd at The Zozo Championship. If he’s going to enjoy a turnaround this season, there won’t be a better time than at “A Tradition Unlike Any Other.”

Sporting News is tracking Tiger Woods’ score and highlights from the 2020 Masters on Thursday. Follow below for complete Round 1 results.

MORE: Watch the Masters live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Masters live leaderboard 2020

For updated scores from the entire field, check out SN’s live Masters leaderboard.

Tiger Woods score, highlights from Round 1

Hole (Par) Tiger’s score (Overall) Place 10 (4) — — 11 (4) — — 12 (3) — — 13 (5) — — 14 (4) — — 15 (5) — — 16 (3) — — 17 (4) — — 18 (4) — — 1 (4) — — 2 (5) — — 3 (4) — — 4 (3) — — 5 (4) — — 6 (3) — — 7 (4) — — 8 (5) — — 9 (4) — —

Tiger was scheduled to tee off at 7:55 a.m. ET but, due to inclement weather, will not be able to start on time. Follow along here for weather updates at the Masters.

Tiger Woods tee time today

Tiger Woods is scheduled to tee off at 7:55 a.m. ET Thursday for Round 1. He will be paired with Shane Lowry and Andy Ogletree.