Tiger Woods first round bogey free at Augusta National, Paul Casey

Tiger Woods has always been a notoriously slow starter at Augusta National, even while winning five green jackets. Not this year.

The defending champion shot a bogey-free, 4-under 68 in the opening round of the Masters, leaving him three shots off the lead and very much in contention for a record-tying sixth title.

It was a big surprise, considering the lackluster form Woods had shown coming into this pandemic-delayed tournament.

Then again, Woods usually plays well at Augusta no matter the circumstances. Nineteen months ago, he rallied on the final day to win his 15th major title.

“It’s just experience. It’s just understanding how to play this golf course,” Woods said. “I have a sense of ease when I come here.”

When asked after his round what he was most encouraged about, Woods simply responded: “Everything”.

It’s the first time Woods has played the opening round at Augusta without a bogey, and only the second time he has started the tournament by breaking 70. He matched a 68 in the opening round of the 2010 Masters.

Also, it’s the first bogey-free round for Woods in a major since the 2009 PGA Championship at Hazeltine.

“I drove it well, I hit my irons well and I putted well,” Woods said. “I did everything well today.”

A highlight on the day was hit shot into the iconic par 3 16th hole at Augusta, where he put it just inches from the hole.

“This is fun. Tiger is getting ready to have fun,” commentators said of the eventual tap-in for birdie.

“Tiger patient and effective.”

Englishman Paul Casey took the early lead at the Masters after shooting a 7-under 65 in the opening round.

In 2019, Casey shot 86 and 82 to badly miss the cut. But he turned things around in his return to Augusta National.

Starting on the back side, Casey made five birdies and rolled in an eagle at the par-5 second hole to match his lowest score ever at the Masters. He headed into the clubhouse with a two-shot lead over Webb Simpson and Xander Schauffele.

“I’ve not played particularly great golf since the whole pandemic hit,” Casey said. “I put in a lot of hard work in a short amount of time and it paid off today with the score I shot.”

Casey nails eagle to surge up Masters leaderboard

Augusta National isn’t allowing fans, but Casey said he still felt an extra bit of excitement.

“There is a vibe that Augusta National has,” he said. “The aura — there’s something you can’t measure that just adds to the excitement.”

Day one of the Masters got off to a slow start with tee-times delayed nearly three hours because of rain and lightning in the area.

Only a handful of players managed to tee off for the opening round before an approaching storm prompted an evacuation of the course.

Because of the move to November and the tight window of daylight hours, play began off both sets of tees.

Rahm eagles the second at Augusta