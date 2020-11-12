Thunderstorms across the northeast, rain across the southeast

Australia is already experiencing climate change with longer bushfire seasons and extreme weather forecast for the coming years.

That’s according to the State of Climate report from the Bureau of Meteorology and the CSIRO, which is predicting a further increase in temperatures, a rise in sea levels and an increase in tropical cyclones.

The sobering data, which is out this morning, found the climate has warmed by 1.4C since 1910.

One year on, the slow recovery from the devastation of the Black Summer bushfires continues. ()

It comes as the weather across Australia today forecasts thundery showers stretching from northern Northern Territory into Queensland and New South Wales.

Possibly severe thunderstorms are expected across large parts of eastern NSW, mainly over central and northeastern parts, including the Sydney area, as a low pressure trough pushes east.

Scattered-to-widespread storms are also expected over Queensland (mainly southeast and northwest) and into the NT (east).

()

A frontal system in the southeast is causing rain, showers and storms over parts of South Australia, Victoria, Tasmania and NSW.

High pressure is keeping Western Australia settled.

Heat building over the Kimberly will gradually filter down across the interior into SA by Saturday as a low pressure trough pushes east.

Temperatures in the low 40s are expected over northwestern and western parts of the state on Saturday and central and eastern parts on Sunday, with a current forecast of 30C for Adelaide on Sunday.

Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the northeast. Showers clearing, warm in the southeast. Showers/storms clearing, mild-to-warm in the southwest. Windy with showers/storms, very warm in northwest.

Sydney has possible thunderstorms on the way, with a low of 18C and a top of 27C.

There’s a strong wind warning for Byron Coast, Coffs Coast, Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast, Illawarra Coast, Batemans Coast and Eden Coast.

Canberra has a possible shower, with a low of 13C and a top of 23C.

Showers later, cool-to-cold in the southwest. Showers, warm in the southeast. Mostly cloudy, mild-to-warm in the northwest. Clearing showers/storms, warm in the northeast.

Melbourne has a possible shower on the way, with a low of 14C and a top of 21C.

A trough and front moving across Victoria on Wednesday led to 3396 lightning strikes within 100km of Melbourne (403 ground strikes). Only 139 strikes (cloud to cloud and ground strikes) were recorded within 50km, with most of these over Port Phillip Bay.

Mostly sunny, mild-to-warm in the east. Showers/storms, very warm in the northwest. Isolated showers/storms, windy, very warm in the southwest.

Brisbane has possible thunderstorms on the way, with a low of 19C and a top of 29C.

There’s a severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds for Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders and parts of Gulf Country, North West, Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Maranoa and Warrego and Darling Downs and Granite Belt Forecast Districts — see more details here .

Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the southwest and south. Windy, warm in the northwest. Mostly sunny, hot in the northeast.

Perth is rainy, with a low of 15C and a top of 23C.

There’s a strong wind warning for Albany Coast and Eucla Coast.

Wind easing. Showers, cool in the southeast and central. Clearing showers, cool-to-mild in the west. Mostly cloudy, mild-to-warm in north.

Adelaide will be mostly sunny, with a low of 12C and a top of 19C.

There’s a strong wind warning for the Far West Coast.

Mostly sunny, very warm in the NW Top End. Clearing showers, very warm in Arnhem. Mostly sunny, very warm-to-hot over the interior and south.

Darwin will be mostly sunny, with a low of 27C and a top of 34C.

There’s a severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds in parts of Daly, Arnhem and Carpentaria districts — see more details here .

Showers, mainly early, mild-to-warm in the east. Showers becoming heavier, cool-to-mild in the west.

Hobart has a late shower on the way, with a low of 14C and a top of 22C.

There’s a strong wind warning for the South East Coast, South West Coast and Central West Coast.