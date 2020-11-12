This Artist Imagines Celebs As Disney Characters

Wow, these performances absolutely need to happen!
Helen Morgun, 34, is a Ukrainian-born artist living in Spain who is making a splash online thanks to her eye-catching drawings of celebrities as classic animated Disney characters.
She’s imagined Taylor Swift as Tinker Bell from Peter Pan…
Tom Hiddleston as Hades from Hercules…
And Zendaya as Lilo from Lilo & Stitch.
Helen told that she’s been drawing since childhood, and later graduated from an institute with a degree in art.
She added, “My first drawing was of Rachel McAdams as Cinderella. It always seemed to me that she’d be suitable for the role.”
Helen said that, after finishing her McAdams/Cinderella drawing, she wanted to draw the other Disney princesses as well. She’s since imagined Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown as Belle from Beauty and the Beast…
Margot Robbie as Elsa from Frozen…
And Rihanna as Tiana from The Princess and the Frog.
Speaking of The Princess and the Frog, she’s also drawn Michael Ealy as Prince Naveen:
Helen says that initially she chose the celebrities she thought best fit each character, but as her Instagram grew, she started to ask her followers — which currently number more than 87,000 — who they would like to see depicted as the characters.
“I choose the two most suitable candidates from the suggestions, then, in my Instagram stories, arrange a vote for my followers to pick who I will draw.”
In addition to her Disney-themed work, Helen has branched out to draw other classic animated characters, like this depiction of Game of Thrones‘ Maisie Williams as Coraline…
And Scarlett Johansson as the title character of Anastasia:
Helen says she’s really pleased by the positive response to her work, and that she is far from done, adding, “There are so many more characters that I would like to draw!
