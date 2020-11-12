The Weeknd to Perform at Super Bowl 55 Halftime Show

RELATED STORIES

Pop singer The Weeknd has been tapped to headline the Super Bowl LV halftime show, which will mark the first time he’s performed at the NFL’s championship game.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position,” The Weeknd said in a statement. “I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.”

“We can’t wait to welcome multi-award-winning artist The Weeknd to the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show stage,” added Adam Harter, PepsiCo’s senior vice president of sports, media and entertainment. “In collaboration with the NFL and Roc Nation, we continue to reimagine what a Pepsi Halftime Show looks like with some of the biggest musicians in the world. We expect The Weeknd will continue to raise the bar, setting a new precedent both musically and visually for the most-watched performance of the year.”

The Weeknd, a three-time Grammy Award winner, is known for songs such as “Can’t Feel My Face,” “Earned It,” “The Hills” and, more recently, “Blinding Lights,” which was especially popular on the video-sharing app TikTok earlier this year.

Recent halftime show performers include Coldplay (ft. Beyoncé and Bruno Mars), Katy Perry (ft. Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott), Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Maroon 5 (ft. Travis Scott and Big Boi) and, this year, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, whose team-up earned an average grade of “B” from TVLine readers.

Pending any changes due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Super Bowl is slated to take place on Sunday, Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., and will air on CBS. The competing teams have not yet been determined.

