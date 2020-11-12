The Weeknd Officially Tapped as Headliner for 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Instagram

The ‘Blinding Lights’ hitmaker is officially announced to headline the halftime show at the upcoming Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, Florida in February next year.

R&B superstar The Weeknd has scored a musical touchdown as the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner.

The “Blinding Lights” hitmaker was announced as the performer for the coveted slot on Thursday (12Nov20), and he admitted it was a dream come true.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position,” the Canadian singer says. “I’m humbled, honoured and ecstatic to be the centre of that infamous stage this year.”

Super Bowl LV will mark the second year representatives at Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation entertainment firm have worked with bosses at the National Football League and sponsors Pepsi to book the Halftime Show stars, following Jennifer Lopez and Shakira‘s co-headlining slot at the 2020 event.

In a statement, Jay-Z declares, “The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry.”

“This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer.”

Super Bowl LV will take place in Tampa Bay, Florida on 7 February (21).

Previous acts to land the big gig in recent years include Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Beyonce Knowles, and Bruno Mars.

Details of his performance are still scarce, but The Weeknd posted a short clip that teased what to expect from the upcoming gig. The footage included reference to his latest hit single “Blinding Lights” from fourth studio album “After Hours”.