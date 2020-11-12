The Source to sell the PS5 online at 11am ET on November 12

The Source has confirmed that it will begin selling PS5s online at 11am on November 12th, the console’s Canadian launch day.

This is in accordance with Sony’s requirements that its next-gen console be sold online at launch to avoid crowds amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That said, Sony is allowing in-store sales for those who have already secured a pre-order there.

In that case, some retailers — like EB Games — are letting people come in to get their consoles by appointment only. Therefore, you’ll want to check with your preferred retailer to confirm its procedure.

It’s also worth noting that EB Games Canada will have more stock going live online at 11am ET alongside The Source. That said, Toys R Us Canada will begin selling the console online a bit earlier at 9am ET.

Stay tuned to for more up-to-date info on when stock becomes available at each retailer.

For more on the PS5, check out our review here.

Source: The Source