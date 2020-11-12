The Razer Viper Ultimate wireless mouse with RGB charging dock is $30 off for Black Friday

The Razer Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse and RGB charging dock has dropped to $119.99 on Amazon. That’s $30 off its regular price and a match for the best deal we’ve seen on this version of the Viper. This deal is coming from Razer, which means you should be able to find it at a few retailers including Best Buy.

It’s not just the Razer Viper Ultimate, either. Look at the rest of the Viper lineup for other ways to get this awesome mouse and still pay even less. For example, the wired version of the Viper is down to a crazy low of just $39.99 on Amazon. That’s such an affordable price for a mouse that I really like. This deal is good at Best Buy as well.

The best mouse Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse with RGB charging dock

Uses Razer’s HyperSpeed tech for low latency and interference reduction. Weighs only 74g and has adjustable 20K DPI optical sensor so perfect for competitive gaming. Switches use light beam actuation. Ambidextrous. Comes with RGB charging dock. $119.99 $150.00 $30 off

The Viper Ultimate wireless mouse uses Razer’s proprietary HyperSpeed technology. This is a feature designed to give you the best possible wireless connection with extremely low latency and no interference from other signals. You won’t even notice a delay between when you move the mouse and when your cursor on screen moves.

Plus, the mouse only weighs about 74g. That’s amazingly lightweight, which makes it perfect for competitive gaming and esports. Your reactions will actually improve just because of how smoothly the mouse flows in your hands. It also uses a 20,000 DPI otpical sensor that you can adjust yourself.

The Viper also uses an ambidextrous design so it’s good for both right and left handed gamers. There are programmable buttons on either side of the mouse. You can use the Razer Synapse software to reconfigure all the buttons and create complex macro functions.

The mouse’s battery lasts for up to 70 hours. Even if you play 10 hours a day you’ll only have to charge it once a week. When you do go to charge it, you can use the included charging dock. This dock is powered by Razer Chroma, which means it has fully customizable RGB lighting along the outer edge. It’s also capable of fast charging and gives you five hours of playtime for a 10 minute charge.