The LeBron Effect: How James impacted his Lakers teammates

Howard, Rondo experience veteran resurgence

Before their tenures with the Lakers, it seemed both Howard and Rondo were more destined for stardom in Ice Cube’s BIG3 league than a return to their NBA glory. And while a lack of talent was hardly the issue for either of the former All-NBA selections, accountability was.

After stops in five different cities over the past five seasons, Dwight Howard arrived in Los Angeles on a last-chance deal. Playing alongside James sparked a newfound commitment to winning in Howard. For the first time in his career, he embraced his ideal role as a rim-protecting screen setter.

Even when Howard was scoring over 20 points a night, he was never a great low post scorer, as most of his offense depended on his otherworldly athleticism. Despite this, Howard adamantly maintained his status among the league leaders in post-ups year after year. During the 2017-18 season (Howard’s last full season before this year), he ranked third in the NBA with 331 field goal attempts off post-ups. Low-post scoring requires a soft-touch and grace that has eluded Howard his entire career.

James and the Lakers unlocked the optimal version of Howard. Instead of stagnating their offense by throwing the ball into a stationary Howard on the low block, Los Angeles leveraged his athleticism and screen-setting ability. In 69 games this season, Howard only attempted 23 shots out of post-ups.

While Howard deserves credit for making the long-overdue adjustments to his game, it’s impossible to imagine him embracing a limited role off the bench that didn’t come at the James’ behest.

For as good as Howard was, Rondo’s resurgence was far more vital to the Lakers’ championship run. James’ greatest impact on Rondo came in the form of trust.

One of the hardest parts for any great NBA player is determining what responsibilities they can delegate over the course of 48 minutes. For a player with James’ playmaking prowess, conceding touches in the postseason and allowing a teammate to initiate the offense can be risky. But having an unflappable veteran point guard capable of taking the reins of the offense goes a long way in easing that feeling.

Rondo averaged 6.6 assists per game in the playoffs and served as the guiding hand for the Lakers’ bench units. In Los Angeles’ Game 4 win in the NBA Finals, Rondo orchestrated the pick and roll that ultimately set up Anthony Davis for the game-sealing three with under a minute remaining. Rondo is unafraid of any moment, and following the Lakers’ defeat in Game 5, he took the onus upon himself to put the Miami Heat away in Game 6.