The ‘League leaders in APG’ quiz

The Phoenix Suns were an afterthought entering the NBA bubble, but then they went undefeated in Orlando, winning eight consecutive games. That effort to close out the year has naturally raised the team’s expectations heading into the 2020-21 season, and if recent reports are true, they may be getting some serious help very soon. The OKC Thunder are headed for a rebuild and would like to trade superstar point guard Chris Paul and his onerous contract. The Suns are rumored to be interested. The same goes for CP3. Now the two franchises just have to see if they can put a deal together once the moratorium on trades is lifted. Stay tuned.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Paul is the quintessential point guard, having led the league in assists on four occasions. So with that in mind, how many of the NBA players to lead the league in assists per game since the NBA-ABA merger can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!