The Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Keg Royalties Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: KEG.UN) is pleased to announce its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 (the “quarter”) and for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 (“YTD”).

HIGHLIGHTS

Royalty Pool sales down 30.4% to $106.2M for the quarter and down 43.1% to $267.0M YTD

KRL system sales down 32.9% to $108.1M for the quarter and down 44.1% to $270.9M YTD

Distributable cash down 67.9% to 8.6 cents/Fund unit for the quarter and 40.1% to 53.3 cents/Fund unit YTD

Payout ratio was 122.3% for the quarter and 92.6% YTD

Royalty Pool Sales reported by the 106 Keg restaurants in the Royalty Pool were $106,166,000 for the quarter, a decrease of $46,288,000 or 30.4% from the comparable quarter of the prior year. Year-to-date Royalty Pool sales decreased by $201,949,000 or 43.1% to $267,012,000. The decrease in Royalty Pool sales during the quarter and year-to-date, was directly attributable to the closure of all restaurants included in the Royalty Pool on March 17, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Royalty income decreased by $1,929,000 or 31.0% from $6,225,000 in the three months ended September 30, 2019 to $4,296,000 in the three months ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 royalty income decreased by $8,293,000 or 43.5% from $19,047,000 to $10,754,000.

Distributable cash available to pay distributions to public unitholders decreased by $2,061,000 from $3,036,000 (26.7 cents/Fund unit) to $975,000 (8.6 cents/Fund unit) for the quarter and by $4,057,000 from $10,110,000 (89.0 cents/Fund unit) to $6,053,000 (53.3 cents/Fund unit) year-to-date. The Fund’s payout ratio was 122.3% for the third quarter of 2020 and 92.6% year-to-date in 2020.

The Fund remains financially well-positioned with cash on hand of $2,382,000 and a positive working capital balance of $3,493,000 as at September 30, 2020.

“Our results for the quarter reflect the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on The Keg in particular and on restaurant sales in general.” said David Aisenstat, CEO of Keg Restaurants Ltd. “We continue to be highly focused on health and safety protocols as well as government regulations to ensure the safety of everyone visiting The Keg – guests and staff alike. That has succeeded; there have been no instances of a Covid infection being attributed to a Keg visit.”

“That said, some provinces and cities have decided to prohibit indoor dining or on-premise service altogether. While Covid is certainly a real threat to everyone and needs to be addressed, these closures have been unsupported by outbreak statistics of restaurant-related Covid testing results. Those decisions have caused great harm to restaurant operators generally and, more importantly, to the tens of thousands of restaurant workers furloughed or terminated as a result of those seemingly arbitrary shutdowns. Happily, some provinces have followed the scientific data and we continue to operate in those jurisdictions safely, and with excellent support from our loyal Keg guests. We thank those governments, our staff thanks them, and our Keg guests thank them as well.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2019 Restaurants in the Royalty Pool 106 105 106 105 Royalty Poolsales(1) $ 106,166 $ 152,454 $ 267,012 $ 468,961 Royalty income (2) $ 4,296 $ 6,225 $ 10,754 $ 19,047 Interest income (3) 1,075 1,086 3,209 3,222 Total income $ 5,371 $ 7,311 $ 13,963 $ 22,269 Administrative expenses (4) (115 ) (98 ) (315 ) (284 ) Interest and financing expenses (5) (104 ) (159 ) (342 ) (460 ) Operating income $ 5,152 $ 7,054 $ 13,306 $ 21,525 Distributions to KRL (6) (2,272 ) (2,807 ) (6,187 ) (8,322 ) Profit before fair value gain (loss) and income taxes $ 2,880 $ 4,247 $ 7,119 $ 13,203 Fair value gain (loss) (7) 11,620 2,980 39,696 (1,445 ) Income tax recovery (expense) (8) (775 ) (1,126 ) (1,920 ) (3,484 ) Profit (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 13,725 $ 6,101 $ 44,895 $ 8,274 Distributable cash before SIFT tax(9) $ 1,733 $ 4,168 $ 7,923 $ 13,599 Distributable cash(10) $ 975 $ 3,036 $ 6,053 $ 10,110 Distributions to Fund unitholders(11) $ 1,192 $ 3,222 $ 5,606 $ 9,666 Payoutratio(12) 122.3 % 106.1 % 92.6 % 95.6 % Per Fund unit information (13) Profit before fair value gain (loss) and income taxes $ .254 $ .374 $ .627 $ 1.163 Profit (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 1.209 $ .537 $ 3.954 $ .729 Distributable cash before SIFT tax(9) $ .153 $ .367 $ .698 $ 1.198 Distributable cash(10) $ .086 $ .267 $ .533 $ .890 Distributions to Fund unitholders(11) $ .105 $ .284 $ .494 $

(1) Royalty Pool sales are the gross sales reported by Keg Restaurants included in the Royalty Pool in any period. As of September 30, 2020, the Royalty Pool includes 106 Keg restaurants, 51 of which are owned and operated by KRL and its subsidiaries, (41 in Canada and 10 in the United Sates), and 55 Keg restaurants which are owned and operated by Keg franchisees (all of which are in Canada). (2) The Fund, indirectly through The Keg Rights Limited Partnership (the “Partnership”), earns royalty income equal to 4% of gross sales of Keg restaurants in the Royalty Pool. (3) The Fund directly earns interest income on the $57.0 million Keg Loan, with interest income accruing at 7.5% per annum, payable monthly. (4) The Fund, indirectly through the Partnership, incurs administrative expenses and interest on the operating line of credit, to the extent utilized. (5) The Fund, indirectly through The Keg Holdings Trust (the “Trust”), incurs interest expense on the $14.0 million term loan and amortization of deferred financing charges. (6) Represents the distributions of the Partnership attributable to KRL during the respective periods on the Class A, entitled Class B, and Class D Partnership units (“Exchangeable units”) and Class C Partnership units held by KRL. The Exchangeable units are exchangeable into Fund units on a one-for-one basis. These distributions are presented as interest expense in the financial statements. (7) Fair value gain (loss) is the non-cash decrease or increase in the market value of the Exchangeable units held by KRL during the respective period. Exchangeable units are classified as a financial liability under IFRS. The Fund is required to determine the fair value of that liability at the end of each reporting period and adjust for any increase or decrease, taking into consideration the sale of any Exchangeable units and Additional Entitlements during the same period. (8) Income taxes include the Specified Investment Flow-through Trust tax (“SIFT tax”) expense, and either a non-cash deferred tax expense or deferred tax recovery. The deferred tax expense or recovery primarily results from differences in income recognition between the Fund’s accounting methods and enacted tax laws. It is also partially due to temporary differences between accounting and tax bases of the Keg Rights owned by the Partnership. (9) Distributable cash before SIFT tax is defined as the periodic cash flows from operating activities as reported in the IFRS condensed consolidated financial statements, including the effects of changes in non-cash working capital, plus SIFT tax paid (including current year instalments), less interest and financing fees paid on the term loan, less the Partnership distributions attributable to KRL through its ownership of Exchangeable units. Distributable cash before SIFT tax is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. (10) Distributable cash is the amount of cash available for distribution to the Fund’s public unitholders and is calculated as distributable cash before SIFT tax, less current year SIFT tax expense. Distributable cash is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. However, the Fund believes that distributable cash, both before and after SIFT tax, provides useful information regarding the amount of cash available for distribution to the Fund’s public unitholders. (11) Distributions to Fund unitholders include all regular monthly cash distributions paid to Fund unitholders during a period and any special distributions, either declared or paid, to Fund unitholders in the same period. (12) Payout ratio is computed as the ratio of aggregate cash distributions paid during the period plus any special distributions declared or paid during the same period (numerator) to the aggregate distributable cash of the period (denominator). (13) All per unit amounts are calculated based on the weighted average number of Fund units outstanding, which are those units held by public unitholders during the respective period. The weighted average number of Fund units outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were 11,353,500 (three months ended September 30, 2019 – 11,353,500), and for nine months ended September 30, 2020 were 11,353,000 (nine months ended September 30, 2019 – 11,353,000).

The Fund (TSX: KEG.UN) is a limited purpose, open-ended trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario that, through The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, owns certain trademarks and other related intellectual property used by Keg Restaurants Ltd. (“KRL”). In exchange for use of those trademarks, KRL pays the Fund a royalty of 4% of gross sales of Keg restaurants included in the royalty pool.

Vancouver-based KRL is the leading operator and franchisor of steakhouse restaurants in Canada and has a substantial presence in select regional markets in the United States. KRL continues to operate The Keg restaurant system and expand that system through the addition of both corporate and franchised Keg steakhouses. KRL has been named one of the “50 Best Employers in Canada” for the past seventeen years by Aon Hewitt. For more information on our brand, visit www.kegsteakhouse.com.

