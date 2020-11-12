The Kardashian Think Lara Pippen Is ‘Toxic Energy’ Following Her Interview

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

Earlier this week, Larsa Pippen sat down for an interview where she revealed that she dated Tristan Thompson before Khloe Kardashian and that she felt Kanye West was to blame for her broken relationship with Kim Kardashian.

“I’m the type of person I don’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man… If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself,” she said of Tristan Thompson after he went after Khloe.

