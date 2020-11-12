The Kardashian Think Lara Pippen Is ‘Toxic Energy’ Following Her Interview

Earlier this week, Larsa Pippen sat down for an interview where she revealed that she dated Tristan Thompson before Khloe Kardashian and that she felt Kanye West was to blame for her broken relationship with Kim Kardashian.

“I’m the type of person I don’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man… If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself,” she said of Tristan Thompson after he went after Khloe.

“[Kanye] used to call me at four, five, and six o’clock in the morning,” she said. “I was the person that would take his calls when he wanted to rant. I would listen to him.”

She claimed that when she decided to stop taking Kanye’s calls, he was in his feeling.

“Obviously, that really upset him. So, he turned that into, ‘Oh, she’s this and she’s that.’ [The Kardashians] all started to ride his wave…Was I hurt by it? Yes. But at the same time, I’m like, I’ve done nothing. I’ve been the most honest and truthful best friend to all of them.” She concluded, “[Kanye] has literally brainwashed the whole family into thinking I don’t even know what.”

And the Kardashians are not happy with Larsa.

“They all think Larsa is toxic energy,” a source told E! News. “Kim doesn’t appreciate the accusations regarding Kanye. The family is very protective over one another, and all feel like she violated their privacy by dishing out details to the public.”