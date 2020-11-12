The Future of Vanderpump Rules Revealed

Later that month, the former reality stars issued the following statement via their crisis manager: “Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished. Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward.”

Additionally, Bravo cut ties with Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, who both joined the cast for season 8, after offensive tweets from both men resurfaced online. They both issued public apologies in January.

Vanderpump Rules‘ longtime cast also includes Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Ariana Madix, Jax Taylor and James Kennedy.

You can binge past episodes of Vanderpump Rules on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)