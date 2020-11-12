The Crown Cast Teases Season 4 in Behind-the-Scenes First Look

We’re just days away from one of the most anticipated premieres of 2020: Season four of The Crown.

Season four introduces both Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson, and Princess Diana, played by Emma Corrin, meaning things are about to change for the onscreen version of the royal family. They’re “box office characters,” as described by director Benjamin Caron.

E! News has an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette from season four that not only gives a little tease about what you’ll be seeing this season but also finds the stars of the critically acclaimed series reflecting on their characters and the show.

Olivia Colman says the Queen is thinking she and Thatcher are going to be the best of friends, but unfortunately that’s not how it went.

“Surely this is going to go really well…and it doesn’t,” she says. “They don’t get on, and it’s not the beautiful friendship that the Queen hopes it’s going to be in the beginning.”