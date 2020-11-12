Tennessee’s Kennedy named Campbell Trophy finalist

Photo: Caitie McMekin / News Sentinel, Knoxville News Sentinel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Nov. 12, 2020)—–Tennessee senior Brandon Kennedy has been named one of 12 finalists for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy, it was announced Thursday by the National Football Foundation.

The Campbell Trophy, presented by Mazda, recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the country for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

The 12 finalists will each receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2020 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments. Later this year, one member of the class will be declared the winner of the 31st William V. Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.

Each nominee must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.

A native of Wetumpka, Ala., Kennedy is on track to earn a master’s degree in agricultural leadership education and communications in December 2020, which will mark his third degree. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Alabama in psychology with a minor in biology in just three years, then transferred to Tennessee where he obtained a master’s degree in sports psychology and motor behavior in December 2019.

Kennedy was named to CoSIDA’s 2019 All-District 3 First Team after recording a 3.84 GPA in his graduate studies and was also named to the Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2018 and 2019. He was also voted to the 2020 Preseason All-SEC Team.

The 12 finalists for the Campbell Trophy are: Tyler Bradfield (Grand Valley State), Sam Ehlinger (Texas), Jack Gibbens (Abilene Christian), Ezra Gray (Alabama State), Tyriq Harris (Charlotte), Drew Himmelman (Illinois State), Tyler Howerton (Hampden-Sydney), Kekaula Kaniho (Boise State), Brandon Kennedy (Tennessee), Cameron Kinley (Navy), Elijah Molden (Washington) and Brady White (Memphis).

The SEC leads all conferences with eight Campbell Trophy recipients since its inception in 1990