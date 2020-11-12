Steelers expect Roethlisberger to play Sunday

Despite being placed on the COVID-19 list, the Pittsburgh Steelers expect quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to be ready to go for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“We’ll prepare and continue to prepare as if Ben is playing,” offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said. “As of this point right now, he hasn’t missed a rep. He doesn’t practice on Wednesdays anyway. … there’s been various times in his career where he has not practiced all week and played in games and played successful in games. I don’t question that one bit.”

Roethlisberger was one of the four players the Steelers added to the COVID-19 list due to being in close contact with tight end Vance McDonald, who tested positive on Monday. Offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebacker Vince Williams are the other three players who were put on the list.

Roethlisberger and the three others who came in close contact with McDonald were required to quarantine for five days since their last contact with McDonald. None of the players can attend any practices or be at team facilities during quarantine, though they are allowed to participate in team meetings.

Fortunately for the Steelers, Roethlisberger and the others don’t have to miss any time despite their placement on the COVID list, as long as they continue to test negative.