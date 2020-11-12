State of Origin news, Payne Haas hits back at Fa’asuamaleaui claim after Origin biff

When Payne Haas and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui went at it in last night’s Origin Game Two a sorely missed sense of rivalry sparked the COVID-displaced series back to life.

So much talk ahead of the second leg had centred on the lacking sense of tribalism that has come to hallmark the iconic series of past.

Through a sea of arms, the two enforcers managed to fire off a flurry of strikes and in doing so set up a tantalising rematch destined for Suncorp Stadium next Wednesday.

As the pair were given their marching orders, Haas was caught on camera motioning to Fa’asuamaleaui for more, and now the Blues powerhouse has splashed extra fuel on the fire.

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui of the Maroons and Payne Haas of the Blues scuffle (Getty)

With the war of words already ramping up less than 24 hours later, Haas has accused his sparring partner of “riding on his coattails” throughout his career.

It comes after Fa’asuamaleaui’s agent Simon Mammino told the Courier Mail prior to Origin II about a particularly under-18s match in 2017 that “Tino” sat him (Haas) on his arse.'”

“Tino went hunting for Haas that night at Homebush and he sat him on his arse,” Mammino said. “Payne was the big dog at schoolboy level so Tino took him on — that’s the competitor he is.

“Tino first came up against Payne 12 months earlier (in 2016) in a Queensland Schoolboys state carnival at Pizzey Park and Tino went after him.

“The following year, they faced each other in that Queensland-NSW under-18s game at Homebush and Tino was outstanding.

“He wouldn’t back down against Haas and he ended up getting named Queensland’s players’ player.

“Payne was always bigger and better than his opponents at junior level but Tino was never afraid to have a crack. He loves a challenge, so he wanted to test himself by calling out Haas.”

But speaking to media today, Haas laughed off Fa’asuamaleaui’s camp’s claims, explaining “I have actually hardly versed him growing up.”

“He is a year younger than me.

Payne Haas calls out Tino Fa’asuamaleaui for more. (Getty)

“I don’t know where that came from, whether it is his agent trying to ride my coat-tail or whatever.

“It is what it is. They can talk all they want.”

Asked whether the melee was caused by the back-page newspaper story, as suggested by Maroons coach Wayne Bennett, Haas didn’t bite.

“I don’t read any paper or anything,” Haas said.

“It just happened and I guess everyone got their wish.”

The Blues and Maroons will play for the 2020 Origin series in next Wednesday’s decider at Suncorp Stadium.

Payne Haas on that fight