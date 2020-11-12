Seton Hall basketball start in doubt due to coronavirus?

The Seton Hall Pirates may not be cleared to begin their college basketball season on Nov. 25 as hoped.

Via a statement shared by Jeff Borzello of ESPN, the Seton Hall men’s basketball team confirmed that it has temporarily paused team activities due to COVID-19 cases.

“Our number one concern is that we keep everyone safe and healthy,” coach Kevin Willard explained. “Since we returned to campus in July, we have been diligent in following protocols and rigorously tested with no positives until this point. But as we’ve seen throughout the country and here locally, COVID-19 cases are on the rise and unfortunately, it has reached our program. We will continue to monitor the situation and we look forward to resuming our preparation for the season when it is safe to do so.”

Current NCAA guidelines for basketball programs recommend 14-day quarantines for all Tier 1 personnel if any Tier 1 individual tests positive. It’s unknown how long Seton Hall players will isolate, but the timeline puts into question the state of the team’s games versus the Winthrop Eagles on Nov. 25 and against the Louisville Cardinals on Nov. 27.

On Wednesday, the Stetson Hatters postponed their season opener versus the Miami Hurricanes scheduled for Nov. 25 because of positive coronavirus tests and quarantines. The Minnesota men’s basketball team paused activities earlier this week due to positive virus tests within the men’s and women’s programs.