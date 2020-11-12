Sam Bankman-Fried believes even ETH 2 can’t handle DeFi’s potential growth By Cointelegraph

Sam Bankman-Fried believes even ETH 2 can’t handle DeFi’s potential growth
FTX exchange co-founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried believes is incapable of handling decentralized finance’s growth.
Talking to Camila Russo from the Defiant Podcast, Bankman-Fried said that the Ethereum blockchain is limiting DeFi’s development and the only way around it is to build on other networks.
