Sam Bankman-Fried believes even ETH 2 can’t handle DeFi’s potential growth By Cointelegraph

FTX exchange co-founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried believes is incapable of handling decentralized finance’s growth.

Talking to Camila Russo from the Defiant Podcast, Bankman-Fried said that the Ethereum blockchain is limiting DeFi’s development and the only way around it is to build on other networks.