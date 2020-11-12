Sada Baby Slams T.I. Over Atlanta Violence Post

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
16

Rapper Sada Baby is the latest celeb to blast T.I. over his recent comments about violence in Atlanta.

“He said what he said and then he tried to recant and say that it wasn’t about Von but if it wasn’t about Von you coulda waited ’til next week to make that post,” he said. “I got love for T.I. We kick it, we cool. But certain sh*t, he could’ve waited to post that.”

“Atlanta is a beautiful progressive city filled with black excellence,” T.I. wrote in the since-deleted post. “We uplift each other & win together. Stop coming here to kill each other. That shit is played out.”

