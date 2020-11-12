Sada Baby Slams T.I. Over Atlanta Violence Post

Rapper Sada Baby is the latest celeb to blast T.I. over his recent comments about violence in Atlanta.

“He said what he said and then he tried to recant and say that it wasn’t about Von but if it wasn’t about Von you coulda waited ’til next week to make that post,” he said. “I got love for T.I. We kick it, we cool. But certain sh*t, he could’ve waited to post that.”

“Atlanta is a beautiful progressive city filled with black excellence,” T.I. wrote in the since-deleted post. “We uplift each other & win together. Stop coming here to kill each other. That shit is played out.”

FAMILY HUSTLE TRAILER

The caption of the post read: “Handle YOUR beefs in YOUR city. Thx in advance.”

King Von, a Chicago native, was shot and killed outside of the Monaco Hookah Lounge in Atlanta last Friday. There is speculation that the shootout was between his crew and members of Quando Rando’s entourage. Quando has not responded to the allegations.