Sabrina’s Luke Cook Welcomes First Baby With Wife Kara Wilson

A star is born!

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, Luke Cook and his wife of nearly a year Kara Wilson took to Instagram to announce the birth of their first child.

The 33-year-old actor, who stars as Lucifer Morningstar in the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, posted a black and white photo of him and the newborn, captioned, “Chaplin Benjamin Cook. Born 11/11/2020. Kara was brave. We all cried. He’s a joy.”

Kara also shared a touching post alongside a photo of her cradling the newborn in a hospital bed.

“Chaplin Benjamin Cook [red heart emoji] I’ve dreamt about what this moment would feel like for what seems like an eternity,” wrote the stylist. “To finally hold you in my arms for the first time. To stare at you. To take you in. To breathe you in. That smell…It’s what only my dreams have been made of. And now here you are.”