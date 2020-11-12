‘Sabrina’ Actor Luke Cook Shares Sweet Picture of His First Child: ‘He’s a Joy’

Instagram

The 33-year-old ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ star announces the arrival of his son with wife Kara Wilson in a post featuring a black-and-white picture of him cradling the newborn.

–

Luke Cook is officially a first-time father. Nearly five months after announcing that he and wife Kara Wilson were expecting their first child together, the “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” star finally announced the arrival of their bundle of joy through a sweet picture.

The 33-year-old actor broke the happy news via Instagram on Wednesday, November 11. Sharing a black-and-white picture of him cradling his baby boy, he wrote in the caption, “Chaplin Benjamin Cook. Born 11/11/2020.” He continued praising his wife and sharing his emotion. “Kara was brave,” he noted. “We all cried. He’s a joy.”

<br />

Luke’s post was met with celebratory comments. His “Sabrina” co-star Jaz Sinclair raved, “I love him forever.” Australian model Natalie Roser gushed, “So perfect,” before adding four heart-eyed emojis. “Lost” star Rebecca Mader exclaimed, “Yay!!! Congratulations babe. He’s perfect.”

Luke’s wife Kara also celebrated their son’s arrival on social media. Alongside an Instagram picture of her holding her newborn, she penned, “Chaplin Benjamin Cook. I’ve dreamt about what this moment would feel like for what seems like an eternity. To finally hold you in my arms for the first time. To stare at you. To take you in. To breathe you in. That smell…It’s what only my dreams have been made of.”

“Now here you are. This little person, Our little person. Those little feet. Well…Huge feet. It’s been you in there this whole time. Love. Pure, unconditional, Heart shatteringly overwhelming Love,” she continued in her lengthy message. “Yesterday you made us a family, You made me a mother and you became our whole world. Thank you for choosing us to be your guides through this life. I am in heaven! @thelukecook.”

<br />

Luke first made public about his wife’s pregnancy back in June. The actor known for his portrayal of Lucifer Morningstar in the Netflix horror series declared on Instagram at that time, “We’re going to have a little baby! A little baby boy. And we’re very excited and a little bit scared but mostly very excited!”