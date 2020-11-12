Russia targets senior French, German officials in tit-for-tat sanctions over Navalny poisoning By

Last month the European Union, pushed by France and Germany, imposed sanctions on top Russian officials close to President Vladimir Putin over the poisoning. Russia has denied any involvement in the poisoning of Navalny, who received medical treatment in Germany.

MOSCOW () – Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday said Russia would soon announce the retaliatory measures it has taken against senior French and German officials in tit-for-tat sanctions related to the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.