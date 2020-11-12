Russia and Turkey to jointly monitor Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Russia and Turkey have signed a memorandum on creating a joint centre for monitoring the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire.

It comes just days after a peace agreement was reached between Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia over the mountainous region.

The monitoring centre will consider any complaints, issues or problems regarding violations of the peace deal agreed.

Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, has been talking about how it will work, saying drones will be used to help determine the situation on the ground.

Lavrov underlined that this monitoring centre is going to stay on Azerbaijan territory, not even close to the conflict zone. He maintained it was what Russia and Turkey agreed.