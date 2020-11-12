Rugby Australia and New Zealand Rugby announce new 2021 trans-Tasman tournament

Rugby Australia and New Zealand Rugby have announced a new trans-Tasman tournament for 2021, following each nation’s domestic Super Rugby competitions.

The tournament will feature 10 Super Rugby teams from Australia and New Zealand playing 26 games across six weeks beginning on May 14. The final will be on June 19.

“This is a truly historic day for rugby in the southern hemisphere, with the first-ever Australian and New Zealand Super Rugby competition,” Rugby Australia interim Chief Executive Rob Clarke said.

Every team will play two home and away games in addition to a ‘Super Round’ in round three where every team will play at one stadium over a weekend.

“The Super Round is also a great initiative with one lucky city to host all 10 teams on one weekend in a Super Rugby extravaganza,” Clarke added.

Super Rugby AU Final – Brumbies v Reds (Getty)

At the end of the tournament the two top-of-the-ladder teams will play in a decider, with the team in first spot to host.

“All 26 matches in the tournament will be live and on demand, ad-free, as part of a new add-on sports package which will become available on Stan in 2021,” Rugby Australia confirmed in a press release on Friday.

“A selected match during each week of the tournament will also be simulcast live, free-to-air on the Nine Network.”

New Zealand Rugby Chief Executive Mark Robinson said the announcement was a “great result for fans on both sides of the Tasman and is testament to the strength of the relationship between New Zealand Rugby and Rugby Australia”.

Rugby Australia interim Chief Executive Rob Clarke and New Zealand Rugby Chief Executive Mark Robinson (Getty)

“It’s been a testing time for rugby in both countries, but also a chance to reimagine the game in our part of the world for 2021,” Robinson said.

“The result is an exciting and innovative new competition, which will benefit fans, players, broadcasters and Super clubs.

“We all know how special the rivalry between New Zealand and Australia is when it comes to sport and this tournament will add another exciting chapter. The banter between Rob Clarke and I has already begun and I’m sure fans will feel the same.”

Nine launches Stan Sport with Rugby Australia

2021 Super Rugby Trans-Tasman draw

Round One – 14-15 May 2021

Crusaders v Brumbies

Western Force v Chiefs

Melbourne Rebels v Blues

Highlanders v Queensland Reds

NSW Waratahs v Hurricanes

Round Two – 21-22 May 2021

Chiefs v Brumbies

Western Force v Highlanders

Hurricanes v Melbourne Rebels

Queensland Reds v Crusaders

Blues v NSW Waratahs

Round Three – Super Round – 28-29 May 2021

Brumbies v Blues

Hurricanes v Western Force

Melbourne Rebels v Highlanders

Queensland Reds v Chiefs

NSW Waratahs v Crusaders

Round Four – 4-5 June 2021

Brumbies v Hurricanes

Crusaders v Western Force

Chiefs v Melbourne Rebels

Queensland Reds v Blues

Highlanders v NSW Waratahs

Round Five – 11-12 June 2021

Brumbies v Highlanders

Blues v Western Force

Melbourne Rebels v Crusaders

Hurricanes v Queensland Reds

NSW Waratahs v Chiefs

Final – Saturday 19 June 2021