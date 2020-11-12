Rugby Australia and New Zealand Rugby announce new 2021 trans-Tasman tournament

Rugby Australia and New Zealand Rugby have announced a new trans-Tasman tournament for 2021, following each nation’s domestic Super Rugby competitions.
The tournament will feature 10 Super Rugby teams from Australia and New Zealand playing 26 games across six weeks beginning on May 14. The final will be on June 19.
“This is a truly historic day for rugby in the southern hemisphere, with the first-ever Australian and New Zealand Super Rugby competition,” Rugby Australia interim Chief Executive Rob Clarke said.
Every team will play two home and away games in addition to a ‘Super Round’ in round three where every team will play at one stadium over a weekend.
“The Super Round is also a great initiative with one lucky city to host all 10 teams on one weekend in a Super Rugby extravaganza,” Clarke added.
At the end of the tournament the two top-of-the-ladder teams will play in a decider, with the team in first spot to host.
“All 26 matches in the tournament will be live and on demand, ad-free, as part of a new add-on sports package which will become available on Stan in 2021,” Rugby Australia confirmed in a press release on Friday.
“A selected match during each week of the tournament will also be simulcast live, free-to-air on the Nine Network.”
New Zealand Rugby Chief Executive Mark Robinson said the announcement was a “great result for fans on both sides of the Tasman and is testament to the strength of the relationship between New Zealand Rugby and Rugby Australia”.
“It’s been a testing time for rugby in both countries, but also a chance to reimagine the game in our part of the world for 2021,” Robinson said.
“The result is an exciting and innovative new competition, which will benefit fans, players, broadcasters and Super clubs.
“We all know how special the rivalry between New Zealand and Australia is when it comes to sport and this tournament will add another exciting chapter. The banter between Rob Clarke and I has already begun and I’m sure fans will feel the same.”
Nine launches Stan Sport with Rugby Australia
2021 Super Rugby Trans-Tasman draw
Round One – 14-15 May 2021
Crusaders v Brumbies
Western Force v Chiefs
Melbourne Rebels v Blues
Highlanders v Queensland Reds
NSW Waratahs v Hurricanes
Round Two – 21-22 May 2021
Chiefs v Brumbies
Western Force v Highlanders
Hurricanes v Melbourne Rebels
Queensland Reds v Crusaders
Blues v NSW Waratahs
Round Three – Super Round – 28-29 May 2021
Brumbies v Blues
Hurricanes v Western Force
Melbourne Rebels v Highlanders
Queensland Reds v Chiefs
NSW Waratahs v Crusaders
Round Four – 4-5 June 2021
Brumbies v Hurricanes
Crusaders v Western Force
Chiefs v Melbourne Rebels
Queensland Reds v Blues
Highlanders v NSW Waratahs
Round Five – 11-12 June 2021
Brumbies v Highlanders
Blues v Western Force
Melbourne Rebels v Crusaders
Hurricanes v Queensland Reds
NSW Waratahs v Chiefs
Final – Saturday 19 June 2021