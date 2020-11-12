Rockets interested in adding Serge Ibaka, Nerlens Noel

The Houston Rockets’ small-ball experiment appears to be at an end, as the team is reportedly interested in adding a center this offseason, namely Serge Ibaka or Nerlens Noel.

Since trading Clint Capela to the Atlanta Hawks last season, the Rockets have had virtually no reliable center and they paid the price dearly in the playoffs. The Lakers, anchored by Anthony Davis and a solid rotation of veteran centers, absolutely decimated the small Houston lineups and sent the Rockets packing in five games.

The beatdown was so thorough that it sent Houston into a state of disarray, with head coach Mike D’Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey both leaving the team after the season. And their problems are far from over, with Russell Westbrook requesting a trade and James Harden reportedly not answering the team’s calls for the last several weeks.

Adding Ibaka would be a great boost, but the veteran center will have no shortage of suitors. The reigning champs are thought to be interested in Ibaka and Kevin Durant is rumored to be recruiting the 31-year-old to join the Brooklyn Nets. Ibaka had arguably his best season as a pro last year, averaging over 15 points and eight rebounds per game while helping the Toronto Raptors remain a contender despite Kawhi Leonard’s departure.

Noel may be a may viable option for the Rockets, as the 26-year-old has proven to be an adequate center in his two seasons with the Thunder, who may be interested in bringing him back.