‘RHONJ’s Joe Giudice Not Jealous Of Teresa’s New Man

News broke of Real Housewives of New Jersey’s star Teresa Giudice’s new man this week — but her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, is not jealous.

“They’ve both moved on and they’re in a really healthy place in their relationship where their focus is on co-parenting the girls, plain and simple,” a source told HollywoodLife.

Another source claimed that “Joe and Teresa have a great relationship now and are truly friends so anything that makes her happy makes him happy,” and the second source added, “Joe always supports Teresa and he just wants her to be happy.”

It was confirmed that Teresa is currently dating Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

The news comes weeks after her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, revealed that he is currently dating a lawyer.

CANDIACE DILLARD & MONIQUE SAMUELS FIGHT ON ‘RHOP’

“The relationship is very new, but both are very happy,” a source tells Page Six. It seems the pair are very happy together. Perhaps fans will get to meet Luis during the next season of the show.