‘RHONJ’s Joe Giudice Not Jealous Of Teresa’s New Man

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
12

News broke of Real Housewives of New Jersey’s star Teresa Giudice’s new man this week — but her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, is not jealous.

“They’ve both moved on and they’re in a really healthy place in their relationship where their focus is on co-parenting the girls, plain and simple,” a source told HollywoodLife.

Another source claimed that “Joe and Teresa have a great relationship now and are truly friends so anything that makes her happy makes him happy,” and the second source added, “Joe always supports Teresa and he just wants her to be happy.”

