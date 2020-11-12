Reports: Raptors could relocate to Tampa if Toronto is out

The Toronto Raptors may be flying south for the winter with the start of the upcoming NBA season being held amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

As Sportsnet’s Emily Sadler and Malika Andrews of ESPN reported, Raptors president Masai Ujiri told CBC Radio’s “The Current” on Thursday morning that the club still hopes to play in-market games in Toronto despite rising coronavirus cases throughout North America and the fact that the border that separates Canada and the United States remains closed to non-essential travel for the foreseeable future.

However, Tampa Bay is among a handful of more realistic options for home contests with the campaign set to get underway on Dec. 22.

“Ideally, the Raptors are able to play their upcoming season in Toronto,” executive director of Tampa Bay Sports Commission Rob Higgins told Sportsnet. “But should that not be possible, we would have a strong interest in working to successfully meet and exceed their expectations as an alternative host. We’ve enjoyed our preliminary conversations with their organization and stand ready to assist if needed.”

Ujiri added that the Raptors have other alternatives with the season’s tipoff over a month away.

“You can name them, whether it’s Tampa, Nashville, Louisville, Kansas City, Buffalo, Newark, Fort Lauderdale,” he said. “Everybody wants us to come play. And we are honored, we are humbled, and we are appreciative that everybody wants us to come play in their city, but honestly our main goal is to stay home. We really want to stay home.”

Canadian authorities prevented the Toronto Blue Jays from traveling back and forth between the nations without all personnel observing 14-day quarantines for the pandemic-shortened MLB season, a decision that forced the club to temporarily move to Buffalo. The NHL, meanwhile, created bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton for its summer restart.

It’s unknown when the Raptors would be welcomed back to Toronto or when Canadian quarantine restrictions may be relaxed for any travelers entering from the United States.