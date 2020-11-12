Rebel Wilson Discusses Her Health and Boyfriend in Candid Chat

While loving yourself sounds innately simple, Wilson acknowledged it can be easier said than done.

When waves recently knocked her into rocks in Mexico, leaving her scraped and bruised, “I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m just gonna eat the cupcake.’ I’m slowly trying,” the star said. “Even though, I’m such a confident person, I just wasn’t treating myself with the same respect and love and kindness that I would probably treat other people with.”

In the process of tacking her habits, she looked at how she would treat a child to help better her perspective: If she wouldn’t feed them sugar and junk food all day, why would she do the same to herself? “Occasionally fine, but like to give them that every day is not loving and so, why do I do that to myself?” she told E!. “Why aren’t I valuing myself the way I would value another person? It’s not like you wake up overnight and go, ‘Oh, now I love myself more.’ It’s a hard thing and you got to look at why you might have inherited those behaviors or total things that happened in your life.”

Between overhauling her lifestyle and her budding romance with Jacob Busch, Wilson’s 2020 has certainly been life-changing. Read on for more of what she had to say about her one-of-a-kind year: