Real Housewives Mary Cosby Married Her Grandma’s Husband (We’re Not Blood)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premiered this week, and one of the housewives, Mary Crosby, is being called out for marrying her late grandmother’s husband.

But she says it’s all okay… because they’re not related by blood. 

Mary married Bishop Robert C. Cosby so that Mary could be sure to land her inheritance. They have been married for more than 20 years and share a teenage son.

“With a penchant for God, couture and only the finest champagne, Mary Cosby is a Pentecostal First Lady who inherited her family’s empire of churches, restaurants and more,” her Bravo bio reads.

