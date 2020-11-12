Ravens: Unnamed player has tested positive for COVID-19

The Ravens have announced an unnamed player has entered self-quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, making Baltimore the latest team to enter the NFL’s intensive COVID-19 protocol.

“There were no high-risk contacts, and no other player or staff member is required to self-isolate,” the team wrote on Twitter.

Baltimore is scheduled to play the New England Patriots on Sunday, and the game currently has not been rescheduled or postponed due to the positive COVID-19 test. Assuming no other players test positive before Sunday, the game should be played as scheduled.

This is the second time a Ravens player has tested positive this month, as cornerback Marlon Humphrey returned to practice Wednesday after 10 days of self-isolation.

The Ravens are not even the only AFC North team to be affected by the coronavirus this week, as Steelers tight end Vance McDonald tested positive on Monday. Pittsburgh placed four additional players, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, on the COVID-19 list due to close contact with McDonald. The good news for the Steelers is all four players will be tested throughout the week and assuming they test negative, Roethlisberger and the rest should be set to play in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.

At this point, the NFL has succeeded in keeping the schedule intact despite a new team having a case almost every week. But if this continues, it may only be a matter of time before the next outbreak occurs and the league may have to make major adjustments in order to finish the season, which is why the league has approved a contingency plan for 16 teams making the playoffs if the season can’t be finished due to COVID-19.