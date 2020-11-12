Ratings for Wednesday, Nov. 11: #OneChicago Premieres

RELATED STORIES

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s The Masked Singer drew 5.8 million total viewers and a 1.5 rating, matching its series low in the demo (opposite significantly stiffer competition) yet still easily leading Wednesday in that measure, as the CMA Awards took a plunge.

Leading out of Masked Singer, I Can See Your Voice (3.4 mil/0.9) slipped to its lowest numbers yet.

Over on ABC, the aforementioned CMA Awards (aka The Maskless Singer) dropped a good (but not) 40 percent from last year, hitting all-time lows of 6.8 mil and 1.1.

Elsewhere:

NBC | Chicago Med (7.6 mil/1.1), Fire (7 mil/1.0) and P.D. (6.3 mil/0.9) all returned down a tick from their previous season averages, and all tied series lows in the demo, while Med drew Wednesday’s biggest audience.

CBS | The Amazing Race (3.6 mil/0.6) ticked down. S.W.A.T.’s Season 4 opener (2.7 mil/0.4) and the second episode that followed (2.5 mil/0.4) both marked series lows in the demo.

THE CW | Devils (452K/0.1) and Coroner (554K/0.1) were both steady in the demo, though the latter drew its smallest Stateside audience yet.

