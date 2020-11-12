Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt step out in the city

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are without a doubt one of the most adored couples in b-town. Over the years, this duo has achieved incredible success in their profession and this is also a big factor behind their popularity. Ranbir and Alia will soon share the screen for the very first time in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming film Brahmastra. There is a lot of hype surrounding the film as it also features the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

The film’s leading duo was snapped out and about in the city today. While Ranbir attended a dubbing session, Alia was clicked post a meeting in Bandra. Take a look at the pictures below.