Princes’ Gate in Toronto lit up last night in celebration of PS5 launch

To celebrate the PlayStation 5’s worldwide launch, Sony has lit up monuments around the world.
In Canada (Toronto specifically), Sony illuminated the historic Princes’ Gate located at Exhibition Place.
You can check out a video below of the spectacle:
Happy #PS5 launch day, Canada!
We’re celebrating the arrival of a new generation of gaming by lighting up monuments around the world.
Check out this video of Princes’ Gate in Toronto last night, with the city skyline in the background. https://t.co/dlzpfEXphQ pic.twitter.com/KK4CfLEtjb
— PlayStation Canada (@PlayStationCA) November 12, 2020
Sony’s PS5 digital and normal editions are now available. The PS5 digital is available for $499 and the regular version with a disc drive costs $629.
You’re able to buy the next-gen console from retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, The Source, Amazon Canada and London Drugs. That said, stock is limited and both PlayStation 5 models are selling in a matter of minutes. Keep tabs on to see when the console is back in stock.
If you want to learn more about the PlayStation 5, check out our in-depth review here.
This isn’t the only Toronto-themed next-gen console marketing we’ve seen this week. On Tuesday, Xbox had a 40-foot-tall (about 12 metres) Xbox Series X floating on the city’s harbourfront.