Posthaste: Nearly half of working Canadians say they need help — and it’s hurting our productivity

Seven months into the pandemic and working Canadians are showing the strain, not only in our state of mind, but on the job.

After a brief upturn during the summer, the mental health of working Canadians has now sunk to near the lowest point seen at the onset of the pandemic in April, finds the Morneau Shepell’s Mental Health Index for October.

This level of mental health is concerning, the report says, because it shows the working population is now as distressed as the most distressed 1% of working Canadians before the pandemic.

Nearly half of working Canadians say they need mental health support, the study found. Most are getting it from family and friends, co-workers or mental health professionals. But 9% of those surveyed reported they needed help, but had not sought it, and their mental health scores were by far the lowest.

COVID-19 has brought extreme changes to how we work and our workplaces, and that stress is taking a toll on productivity. In October, work productivity, after improving over the summer, fell back to the lowest readings seen in April and May.

Almost a quarter of working Canadians said they were less productive. At the same time, 41% say they are putting in more effort at work than before the pandemic and these people scored the lowest on mental health. The extra effort needed to maintain productivity is a key sign of potential burnout, the report said.

“COVID-19 continues to take a toll on the mental health of Canadians, and we are now approaching a point in the year when feelings of isolation, stress and anxiety will likely get worse,” said Morneau Shepell chief exective Stephen Liptrap.

“Organizations need to make a conscious effort to check back in with employees and review their mental health strategies, or risk detrimental and long-term impacts on business performance.”

Results vary across the country and across occupation.

For five months now, full-time students have scored the lowest mental health of all groups. “The academic uncertainty, coupled with mental health and financial concerns related to job opportunities and future economic security, is a tremendous strain that could impact a generation of students,” said the report.

People who work in accommodation, food services, information and cultural industries also scored low, though not nearly so low.

The highest mental health scores were among people employed in the auto industry, real estate, and rather surprisingly, mining and oil industries, considering the turmoil in the latter lately.

Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and the Maritimes all reported declines in mental health – with the greatest decline seen in the Maritimes. British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Saskatchewan reported improvements.

Interestingly, the pandemic isn’t the only thing stressing Canadians out. Almost four in 10 respondents said the U.S. election was having a negative impact on their mental health.

“Canadians understand that the presidential election will have a far-reaching economic and social impact on neighbouring countries, creating an added layer of stress for a population that has seen its collective mental health negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 health pandemic,” the report said.