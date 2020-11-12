Home Entertainment Postal Worker Whistleblower Recants Story About Voter Fraud

Postal Worker Whistleblower Recants Story About Voter Fraud

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
19

A Pennsylvania postal worker who claimed there was evidence of widespread voting irregularities admitted to U.S. Postal Service investigators that he lied.

Richard Hopkins’s alleged that a postmaster in Erie, Pa., ordered postal workers to backdate ballots mailed after Election Day was cited by Sen. Lindsey O. Graham.

But on Monday, Hopkins told investigators from the U.S. Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General that the allegations were not true, and he signed an affidavit recanting his claims.

TRUMP IS DISRESPECTFUL TOWARDS WOMEN

RELATED ARTICLES

©