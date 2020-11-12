Postal Worker Whistleblower Recants Story About Voter Fraud

A Pennsylvania postal worker who claimed there was evidence of widespread voting irregularities admitted to U.S. Postal Service investigators that he lied.

Richard Hopkins’s alleged that a postmaster in Erie, Pa., ordered postal workers to backdate ballots mailed after Election Day was cited by Sen. Lindsey O. Graham.

But on Monday, Hopkins told investigators from the U.S. Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General that the allegations were not true, and he signed an affidavit recanting his claims.

Hopkins later posted a video to YouTube denying recanting his story. “I’m here to say I did not recant my statements. That did not happen,” he said.

His video came just hours after House Oversight Committee Democrats wrote in a series of tweets that investigators with the USPS Inspector General’s Office told staffers that Hopkins admitted to lying.

The Trump campaign has been working hard to undo Joe Biden’s victory — but it seems that at every turn, his attempts are being foiled. Biden has already been projected as the winner of the November elections.