Philip and Tiffany Rivers have 9 kids … and counting? They refuse to put ‘a number on it’

Philip Rivers could nearly field a football team with his children. If you put Rivers and his wife, Tiffany, on the field, they’ve got a full 11.

That said, Rivers might not be stopping at kids. It’s a frequent topic of conversation whenever Rivers takes the field. He married his high-school sweetheart and they’ve got enough kids to field a baseball club, already.

The first-year quarterback with the Colts, who spent the first 16 seasons of his NFL career with the Chargers, has flown just under the radar of the NFL’s elites for most of his career. But people love talking about how many kids Rivers has, and in the times he’s spoken about them publicly, it’s obvious Rivers loves having them in his life, too.

When the Chargers played at Seattle in 2019, Rivers could see his wife and four oldest children across from him during the national anthem. Rivers thought to himself, “How awesome is this?”

“I’m literally living out my childhood dream,” Rivers told the Chargers’ official website. “We’re playing in Seattle in that awesome atmosphere, the national anthem’s playing and there are my oldest four of the eight we have watching me at 37 years old playing a game. It was kind of one of those surreal moments. You have those little snapshots of time that you’re just like, ‘Gosh, it doesn’t get much better.'”

Here’s more about the Rivers family and how the Rivers parents have handled raising so many children with a father playing QB in the NFL.

How many kids does Philip Rivers have?

Rivers and his wife, Tiffany, have kids. Rivers told the Indy Star in September that they haven’t put a cap on the number of kids they have, but as of Nov. 2020, it’s .

Here’s the full list of kids, with ages as of September 2020:

Halle, 18

Caroline, 15

Grace, 14

Gunner, 12

Sarah, 10

Peter, 8

Rebecca, 6

Clare, 4

Anna, 1

How Philip and Tiffany Rivers have raised 9 kids

The Rivers couple were high-school sweethearts, and according to Chargers Wire, even middle-school sweethearts. Rivers went to North Carolina State one year ahead of Tiffany. After the quarterback’s freshman year, the pair got married.

They had their oldest child, Halle, while still at N.C. State. Then the kids just kept on coming.

“I think really, it was just whatever God’s will was,” Rivers told the Indy Star in September. “We were just open. Certainly didn’t have a number on it. Still don’t.”

The Indy Star described two distinct seasons for Rivers in how he interacts with his kids: Football season and the offseason. It notes that in the offseason, Rivers picks the kids up from school and gets them to Little League practice. The focus shifts in the offseason.

“It’s funny, because I don’t feel the stress, but mentally, physically, it can be wearing on the whole house, in general,” Rivers told the Indy Star. “I always go, ‘Football season’s here, it’s great!’ and Tiffany’s like, ‘It is great, you’re just in a different mode.’”

Even during the season, Rivers tries to spend time with his kids when he can. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays when Rivers plays on Sunday, he eats dinner with his family. He’ll also read books or play in the yard with his children.

There’s one other night that’s important in the Rivers household: Monday. That’s football night, according to the Chargers’ official website. They get a plate of food and gather around the TV to watch “Monday Night Football.”

The kids also help Rivers put things in perspective after a bad day at the office.

“When you have a bad day, or we have a tough loss,” Rivers told the Chargers website, “… but you come home and there’s sidewalk chalk and scooters and bicycles, all this stuff strewn out over your driveway, that for me was always that deep breath, ‘Everything’s going to be alright. Everything’s OK.'”

Rivers’ son Gunner (whose first name is Philip, too), told the Chargers’ official website that he sits with his dad before games and talks about what the gameplan is. Afterward, they talk about the game’s big plays.

With seven girls and just two boys, Rivers and his sons are outnumbered in the house, and even if more kids are on the way, that lopsided number won’t flip. Rivers is happy with things just the way they are.

“The dynamics are different with all of them,” Rivers told the Indy Star. “They’re all awesome in their own unique way.”