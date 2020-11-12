Phil Mickelson has a good reason for wearing sunglasses on the golf course

Phil Mickelson recently added a new look on the golf course: sunglasses.

It’s not just to help “Lefty” look cool. As part of a facial treatment detailed below, Mickelson began wearing sunglasses out on the course. They’re mirrored-lens aviator sunglasses, to be specific. While the 2020 Masters features the promise of plenty of rain, if the sun comes out, don’t be surprised to see Mickelson rocking the shades.

“I liked it,” Mickelson said on CBS in August. “They didn’t move around on my face when I was swinging, I went out and played with them, and I thought, ‘Oh, I’ll give it a try.’ So that’s kind of where it started. And then my eyes were much more relaxed at the end of the day, they weren’t squinting the whole time.”

Why is Phil Mickelson wearing sunglasses while golfing?

Mickelson revealed all the details of his sunglass-wearing in a segment on CBS in August. He said he began using Carac cream, “a skin cancer chemotherapy treatment on your face for like two weeks.” It blotches the skin, Mickelson said, and kills cancer cells that you cannot see (it wasn’t made clear from the interview whether Mickelson has some form of cancer or not, although he does have psoriatic arthritis, which affects the skin).

When Mickelson went outside while using that cream, he put on sunglasses to protect the skin around his eyes, and he simply liked wearing them.

One of the CBS announcers, Ian Baker-Finch, remarked: “Well that’s good to know. I know as we get older we should be wearing sunglasses to protect our eyes anyway.” Mickelson replied, “But not everybody can pull that look off, Ian. I feel like I’m doing it, but not everybody can.”

When the PGA Tour returned with the Charles Schwab Challenge in June, Mickelson was spotted wearing the shades on the course. That’s what prompted the line of questioning in August which revealed Mickelson had a good reason. One golf website even suggests that sunglasses could help with putt reading, likely cutting down the sun’s glare off the green’s surface.

Mickelson already played pretty well at the Masters in 2019, finishing in 18th place after shooting 6 under. Maybe the sunglasses will move the 50-year old Mickelson even further up the leaderboard.