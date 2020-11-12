Peter Dutton predicts labor MP will challenge Anthony Albanese

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said he expected Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon will eventually challenge party leader Anthony Albanese.

Mr Fitzgibbon quit the frontbench earlier this week citing differences over energy policy.

Mr Dutton told Today he expects Mr Fitzgibbon will become a “stalking horse” as Labor undergoes a painful re-examination of its climate change stance.

Joel Fitzgibbon quit Labor’s frontbench claiming the party is spending too much on climate change policy. (Nine News)

The Coalition frontbencher – who challenged former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull for the Liberal Party leadership in 2018 before it chose Scott Morrison as leader – said he understood the tensions in Labor.

“It is not a very nice place to be in. I have been there,” Mr Dutton said.

Mr Dutton predicted Mr Fitzgibbon would eventually challenge Mr Albanese.

“He’s a stalking horse. This is about the leadership of the Labor Party. And they will have a challenge shortly.”

Deputy Labor leader Richard Marles said the party’s review of its energy policy had been a “difficult process”.

The Labor Party’s review of its climate change has proved a painful process with splits showing in the ranks of MPs. (Associated Press)

“We were beaten badly at the last election. And it’s really important that we are able to lift our eyes and speak to a wider group of people, which includes those who are traditionally supporters of ours who work in areas like coal and gas,” Mr Marles said.