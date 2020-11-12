paper, citing police By

ZURICH () – Police in the Swiss town of Biel deployed on Thursday evening after reports of shots being fired, the Blick newspaper reported, but the local Berner Zeitung newspaper quoted police as saying the situation was now calm.
Blick cited a witness as saying five shots had been fired and two men were lying on the ground.
The circumstances were not immediately clear. Police in the canton of Bern could not immediately confirm details of the incident.
