OnX Canada Brings Cisco Webex and BroadWorks Cloud Calling Together for Cutting Edge Hosted UC

For an organization’s users, the combination means always-on access, on any network, with any device, from anywhere, through a single app. OnX UCaaS gives users the security they need while working remotely with all the calling and collaboration features they’re used to having in their corporate offices. At the click of a button on the Webex app, users can make and receive calls, instant message, set up audio conferences, host and attend video meetings, share screens and files, and integrate apps they use to build relationships and speed projects forward.

“Bundling together such a strong variety of communications and collaboration capabilities into one convenient package is truly revolutionary for our clientele,” said Paul Khawaja, President of OnX Canada. “This development will allow for organizations of any size to support and integrate robust and effective remote work policies. With these technologies at their disposal, they’ll also be able to rest assured that they networks will remain both agile and secure.”

With fully integrated unified collaboration solutions like UCaaS, IT teams can offload security and day-to-day management across their organization’s voice, networking, communications, contact center, and collaboration environment. Along with 24/7/365 support and first call resolution delivered by our Enterprise Network Operations, OnX UCaaS gives IT personnel the ability to support team members worldwide and provide the services and apps they need to be successful through a single provider. And with its advanced analytics, reporting, and artificial intelligence capabilities, OnX UCaaS allows IT to deliver the real-time and historical data necessary for management and executive teams to identify trends and make informed decisions faster.

About OnX Canada

For more than three decades, OnX Canada has partnered with Canadian businesses, healthcare organizations, and government agencies to provide the IT solutions to achieve their business goals. We deliver tailored cloud, communications, infrastructure, and consulting solutions that unlock innovation, drive efficiency, and accelerate growth. Our expert IT professionals focus on your business opportunities as they assess, design, build, and manage solutions that meet your strategic objectives. With a wide variety of certifications and decades of experience across many technologies and industries, the OnX team can help solve even the most complex challenges. For more information, visit OnX.com.

