Official Documents Refute Claims Of Damage By Tyga’s Former Landlord (Exclusive Details)

The Shade Room has received exclusive details from Tyga and his real estate agent about a lawsuit reported by TMZ regarding Tyga’s former landlord suing him for alleged damages and unpaid rent. Tyga claims that the information isn’t what it appears to be, and wants to set the record straight.

According to Tyga, whose government name is Michael Stevenson, the alleged claims are false, and this is his first time hearing from the landlord in nearly 7 months since moving out of the property in April 2020. Tyga believes that the landlord is trying to receive more money from him since a potential buyer for the home backed out during the process.

In an exclusive document obtained by The Shade Room from Tyga’s real estate agent, Tyga received a recommendation letter for being an outstanding tenant—further negating the alleged claims. He lived in the home from April 2019-2020. In the recommendation letter dated March 12, 2020, it states, ”During this rental period, he has sent his rent payments electronically on time over the past year.”

The letter continued detailing Tyga’s time as a tenant, explaining him as very clean, organized, private, quiet, busy, and respectful. They also mentioned that the compound was left in excellent condition, if not better, than when he moved in — which goes against what was said in the lawsuit of damages.

Tyga also claims that he did a walk thru before moving out and everything in the property was perfect. We received exclusive video footage showing the empty home in good condition. In addition, his security deposit of $58k was left to the landlord. Tyga believes that the landlord may be trying to get over on him. Again, we will continue to keep you updated, Roommates!

