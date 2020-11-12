Nikki Bella Clashed With Brie Over ”Hiding” Postpartum Depression

To get through her baby blues, the new mom shares that she hired a life coach and began to open up to other moms about what she was feeling. The hard part though, was telling Artem what she was going through, which only happened after some nudging on Brie’s part.

“I’ll admit, I was just really mean just about certain things. And he was kind of like, ‘Whoa.’ And I would tell Brie, like, ‘Brie, I’m being so mean and it’s like I can’t even stop myself.’ And she’s like you really need to talk to Artem,” Nikki recalls of the situation. “It actually took Brie to call Artem and be like, ‘This is what Nicole is going through and she’s hiding it and you need to be aware.’ So Brie called him.”

This, of course, angered Nikki. As she recalls to Katherine, “I got so mad. I was like, ‘It’s not your place. This is my life! This is my relationship!'”

It ended up being the right decision though, because Nikki says it pushed her to the point where they “could communicate.” She tells Katherine, “It was so awesome and he felt terrible.”