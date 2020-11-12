Nicola Sturgeon told to probe Donald Trump’s finances in Scotland

Donald Trump’s financial dealings should be probed now he’s heading out of the White House, the Scottish Green Party claimed today.

The demand was put to Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon days after the president lost his bitter US election contest.

Greens leader Patrick Harvie said the is right to look into his dealings in Scotland, including the purchase of Turnberry golf resort.

Trump also owns a golf course in Aberdeenshire after a long and controversial battle to overturn environmental protection on the coast.

At the Scottish Parliament, Sturgeon made clear she is no fan of Trump but insisted any decision on a legal probe would be for the Crown Office, not the Scottish Government.









She said: “I think everybody is well aware about my views of the soon-to-be former president of the United States, and my views are probably no different to Patrick Harvie’s and many people across Scotland. Any idea I would somehow try to protect him from due accountability in Scotland, I don’t think holds much water.

“In terms of unexplained wealth orders, Patrick Harvie and I have had these exchanges before in this chamber. Decisions around that are not for ministers, they are for the Crown Office.

“On matters like this the Crown Office operates independently of Scottish ministers and I think that is right and proper.”







But Harvie, a long- critic of Trump, said: “I called for the Scottish Government to seek an unexplained wealth order into Donald Trump’s purchase of Turnberry in February. Since then, concerns about his business activities in the states have grown.

“Now that Trump is set to lose immunity from prosecution in the US, he may finally be held to account there. It is surely that he is also held to account here. Surely, it’s for answers from the Trump Organisation, and for the Scottish Government to finally go to court and seek those answers?”