Nick Viall Shares Why The Last Dance Is a Must Watch

“I’m an MJ fan. If you asked me who the GOAT is, I’m going to say MJ,” he shared about his basketball idol Michael Jordan. “But I give credit where credit is due, and I think [LeBron] is a leader in the NBA both on and off the court. We need him to continue to do what he’s doing and we need more people like him.”

Of course considering he’s a big fan of Michael, he’s watched every episode of the People’s Choice Awards-nominated hit docuseries The Last Dance.

“Whether you grew up watching Michael Jordan or it was after your time, to me it was the coolest series ever,” he shared. “To me I don’t think it’s something that can really be replicated. Whereas other shows like The Bachelor are great but its on every season. I think in a great way it humanized Michael Jordan. For me, it made me respect him even more.”